A prominent Lithuanian MP who has railed against 'non-traditional' marriages and LGBT rights has been spotted at home with a naked man, after apparently turning his camera on by accident while in an online parliamentary meeting.Petras Grazulis, a lawmaker from the country's right-wing Order and Justice Party, could be seen briefly on video from a committee session of the country's Seimas assembly.In the footage, circulated widely online, a man appears behind the politician, apparently wearing no clothes, looking over his shoulder at the screen.Grazulis has been called the country's most outspoken anti-LGBT lawmaker, and in 2012 said that all gay people should leave Lithuania. A year later, he sent a pair of trousers with a zip-up rear to a local rights group as a supposed gift.The incident comes only a week after Jozsef Szajer, an MEP and ally of Hungary's right-wing President Viktor Orban, was forced to resign after allegedly participating in a sex party involving at least 20 men, including several diplomats, in Brussels. Szajer is said to have written a large part of Hungary's new constitution, which activists say rolled back rights for LGBT people, on his iPad. Orban has called his former ally's actions "unacceptable and indefensible."