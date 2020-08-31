© Brandon Straka



Pro-Trump activist Brandon Straka on Saturday blasted the "total silence from the liberal media" and LGBT groups after he and friends were harassed by protesters yelling anti-gay slurs on the final night of the Republican National Convention."Every LGBT person in America should be terrified by the direction we are headed in," Mr. Straka said in a Saturday post on Twitter. "#BLM has attacked numerous LGBT ppl this summer."One of the female protesters can be heard yelling, "He's a Donald Trump supporter! He supports racism! F** you!"He said those in the gay community may be afraid to speak because they are "expected to pledge obligatory devotion to this deranged cult."The #WalkAway campaign, founded by the ex-liberal Straka in 2018, seeks to "take our country back from radical leftists."The same night, an aggressive Black Lives Matter mob descended on Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, and his wife Kelley Paul as they left the White House, prompting police to escort them from the event.