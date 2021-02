Delhi police write to Google seeking details of both 'toolkits'

The 'toolkit' fiasco

The police officials privy to the case furthered that the second document was created by High Court lawyer Nikta Jacob, Shantanu Muluk, the two activists who have also been accused of creating and sharing the first document, along with a UK-based activist Marina Patterson.The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police probing the Greta toolkit case has confirmed that the 'activists' involved in the creation of a 'toolkit' on the ongoing farmers' protests had prepared a second document also.The 'activists' had used hashtags related to the violence during January 26 tractor rally in the second toolkit to incite their supporters on social media, but were unable to release and execute it, said the Delhi police.The officer further informed that the Cyber Cell has already written to Google requesting it to provide details of both the toolkit documents to ascertain who actually created, drafted and edited them, and with whom was it shared.Following the footsteps of other international celebrities like pop star Rihanna and porn star Mia Khalifa, environmental activist Greta Thunberg had also taken to Twitter to show her support for the ongoing farmer's protest in India. While doing so she inadvertently also tweeted about a ' Toolkit ' that interested people can use to support her 'cause.'Soon after the blunder was noticed and being discussed on social media platforms, Greta deleted the document, and all linked documents to it were either made private or moved or completely thrashed. However, by that time, a lot of content was downloaded, sorted and redistributed by social media users.Non-bailable warrants were issued against one Shantanu and one Nikita Jacob, who had also had created and distributed the toolkit.Currently, Nikita Jacob has applied for anticipatory bail, after the Delhi Police issued a non-bailable warrant against her. She is reportedly absconding from the law.It was Disha who had asked Greta to delete the toolkit after it was tweeted with the active participation of Nikita Jacob, who is alleged to be an AAP activist too. Further, Jacob and Disha were present at a Zoom meeting with Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal of Poetic Justice Foundation where they had hatched the entire plan to create unrest. Mo is also intricately involved in the formulation and distribution of the toolkit that detailed how to break India.