Modi Shock Therapy

WEF and the Corporativists

it is highest priority that India, with the world's largest population, be brought into the globalist web of corporate agribusiness control.

AGRA and the UN Food Systems Summit

The result is debt and often bankruptcy

"Smallholders with the potential to produce a surplus can create a market-oriented agricultural system... to exit poverty...The vision of success involves market-oriented farmers operating profitable farms...this will require some degree of land mobility and a lower percentage of total employment involved in direct agricultural production." (emphasis added)

F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".