Moments after Swedish climate change activist Greta Thurberg tweeted a 'toolkit' purportedly containing information on how to amplify support to the farmers' protest in India, fellow activist Disha Ravi messaged Greta asking her not to post the document, reveals WhatsApp chats between the two.
Disha Ravi, who has been arrested by the Delhi Police over the 'toolkit', told Greta Thunberg to "not tweet the toolkit" as both Disha's and Greta's names were on it. Disha Ravi also asked Greta Thunberg to "not say anything at all for a while" as the issue had started blowing up and "we" could face action under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
India Today TV has accessed WhatsApp chats between Greta Thunberg and Disha Ravi after the Swedish climate activist uploaded the original toolkit in support of the ongoing farmer protests but deleted it later, saying it was "outdated".
Police claim that Greta Thunberg deleted the tweet following Disha Ravi's request and later, shared an edited version of the document, saying it was "updated". The edits were allegedly done by Disha Ravi.
Disha Ravi reportedly spoke to Greta Thunberg after the original document came out. After Greta Thunberg shared the original 'toolkit' on Twitter, at 9:23 pm the same day, Disha Ravi sent her two links on the accidental leak of the document. Responding to them, Greta Thunberg said the matter was blowing up and anticipated that she would receive many threats.
WHATSAPP chat between Greta Thunberg, Disha Ravi:
At 9.23 pm: "Greta sends two new links on the accidental leak of document"
Greta Thunberg: FckDisha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist, was arrested from her house in Bengaluru on Sunday in connection with the toolkit case. The Delhi Police has claimed that the 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.
Greta (9:25 pm): It would be really good to have it ready now.. I will receive so many threats because of this.. It's really blowing up
Disha: S**t.. S**t
Disha (9:25 pm): Sending it to you..
Disha (9:35 pm): Ok can you not tweet the toolkit at all..can we just not say anything at all for a while? I am gonna talk to lawyers. I am sorry but our names are on it and we can literally get UAPA against us.
Disha (9:39 pm): Are you ok?
Greta (9:40 pm): I need to write something
Disha (9:40 pm): Can you give me five minutes I am talking to the lawyers
Greta (9:41 pm): These hate storms happen sometimes and they're really intense
Disha (9:41 pm): I am really really sorry.. We are all panicking because this is getting really bad here
Disha Ravi then tells Greta Thunberg that they will make sure the Swedish climate activist's name remains "in the clear", saying they have to deactivate all social [media accounts].
Disha (9:41 pm): But we will make sure you are in the clear
Disha (9:41 pm): We just have to deactivate all socials
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy has said that in the first instance, the document was not to be shared in the public and was private, but it was accidentally shared.
"So this was a document to be shared to a limited number of people, who would then influence public opinion. Having global icons to follow this, this toolkit was made to propagate pro-Khalistan propaganda," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
After the arrest of Disha Ravi, non-bailable warrants were issued against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk for allegedly sharing the "toolkit" on social media. The toolkit included creating a campaign on Twitter and protesting outside Indian embassies in different countries to raise awareness about the farmers' protest.
Police claimed that Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk attended a zoom meeting organised by Poetic Justice Foundation.
