British supermarket Morrisons called the police on a disabled man who was medically exempt from wearing a face mask after attempting to make him wear a yellow sticker.Yes, really.The clip shows the man involved in a confrontation with a security guard and staff as they try to make him wear the sticker.The man calls them out by asking how a sticker could stop the spread of coronavirus."Weren't they just doing their job in the Nazi Germany? Can you remember how they said that during the Nuremberg trials?"The staff then call the police, although are unsure if they should be calling the '999' emergency number.The security guard saysdespite this not being part of the law."It's not law, she's going to phone the police over a policy, you can't phone the police over a policy," explains the man, who ends up paying for his shopping and leaving before any police arrive.The dark undertones of forcing disabled people to wear yellow stars hardly needs to be explained.This underscores how the obsession with forcing people to wear face masks, despite their efficacy being disputed by numerous studies, is being abused to target the vulnerable.Big Brother Watch asked Morrisons to apologize for the behavior of their staff, but the company is yet to respond.