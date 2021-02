© Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez



"They've abolished ICE without abolishing ICE," the paper quoted one anonymous ICE official. "The pendulum swing is so extreme. It literally feels like we've gone from the ability to fully enforce our immigration laws to now being told to enforce nothing."

from the US, according to internal emails leaked to the press and not denied by the White House.The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will focus on recent illegal border crossings, national security threats, and people completing prison terms for "aggravated felony" convictions, according to emails sent by acting director Tae Johnson last week and quoted by the Washington Post on Sunday."Generally, these convictions would not include drug based crimes (less serious offenses), simple assault, DUI, money laundering, property crimes, fraud, tax crimes, solicitation, or charges without convictions," Johnson wrote.At Monday's press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that "national security threats" would be the focus of ICE going forward, and noted that the Department of Homeland Security has "a confirmed secretary now."The Senate approved, in a 56-43 vote last week. The guidelines emailed by Johnson are reportedly awaiting his approval before going into effect.ICE agents who want to arrest fugitives - immigration violators who are not in prison or jail - would need to obtain approval from the ICE director in Washington, DC personally and justify the action as "an appropriate allocation of limited resources," according to a draft memo also cited by the Post.Progressive Democrats have advocated for abolishing ICE during the Trump administration, arguing that the agency is "racist."Anyone who is in the US illegally remains subject to arrest, ICE said in an official statement over the weekend, adding the agency has "unlimited discretion" to evaluate any conduct as a threat to public safety.ICE spokeswoman Jenny Burke said.According to the Johnson emails,However, felonies committed more than 10 years ago, gang tattoos or "loose affiliation" will not be considered enough.Emails obtained by the Post also shows thatcodenamed Operation Talon, as well as a deportation flight to Africa.Activists had emailed political appointees at the White House and DHS, asking them to intervene so the deportees could have more time to plead humanitarian cases in immigration courts and protesting the flight to "majority-Black countries" was happening during Black History Month."Within hours," the Post reported, Johnson had called off the flight.An attempt by DHS to halt all deportations for 100 days was derailed by a federal judge in late January, after Texas sued over "imminent and irreparable harm" that would have caused, echoing the tactics of Democrat-run states and activists during the Trump administration.