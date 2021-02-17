cow farts
The Guardian is pushing a boycott of JBS, which would cut out 20% of the US meat supply overnight. Given their funding from the Gates Foundation, who seeks to end animal agriculture altogether, this is unsurprising! Christian breaks down this latest propaganda hit piece in the bid to engineer a WOKE FAMINE and push us all on fake, lab-grown meat and a food system controlled by billionaires.


