Misdemeanor charges were tossed Tuesday against Amy Cooper — the "Central Park Karen'' who falsely accused a black birdwatcher of "threatening" her — after she completed a handful of therapy sessions.Cooper had faced up to a year in prison on the charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree."Psychoeducation about racial equity is woven into each therapy session to prompt understanding and reflection," Illuzzi-Orbon told the judge of Amy Cooper's time with the Critical Therapy Center in Manhattan."Ms. Cooper's therapist reported that it was a moving experience and that Ms. Cooper learned a lot in their sessions together,'' the ADA said.Amy Cooper, asked by the judge if she wanted to speak, replied, "No, your Honor."Her lawyer also declined to talk, saying he agreed with the prosecutors' assessment.Silvia Dutchevici, founder and president of the Critical Therapy Center, told The Post on Tuesday that generally, therapy as described in Amy Cooper's case is not part of "a program in the traditional sense."For example, "you don't attend a class with other people," Dutchevici said."It's actually individualized psychotherapy sessions. ...The sessions are tailored to each individual person based on the issues they need to work on.Dutchevici, while declining to comment on Amy Cooper's case, said the center has gotten referrals for therapy from city prosecutors before.Illuzzi-Orbon said in court that the diversion program Amy Cooper completed with Manhattan Justice Opportunities was a punishment that was "consistent" with other misdemeanor cases.Noting "Ms. Cooper's lack of criminal background,'' the ADA said, "We offered her, consistent with our position on many misdemeanor cases involving a first arrest, an alternative, restorative justice resolution; designed not just to punish but to educate and promote community healing."