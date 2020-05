© Reuters / Stoyan Nenov

A New York woman dubbed the "Ultimate Karen" has been placed on leave and forced to "voluntarily surrender" her pet after being captured calling the cops on a "threatening" black man who merely asked that she leash her dog.Shared on social media on Monday and set in Central Park, the video opens with a visibly-upset woman walking toward the camera, asking the man filming to "please stop.""There is a man, an African American... he is recording me and threatening me and my dog," she is heard telling the 911 dispatcher, becoming frantic as she shouts: "I am being threatened by a man!"Many simply took pity on the woman's "poor dog," however, which she roughly jerked around by the collar throughout the controversial video, prompting one critic to observe : "When you are too invested in bigotry that you willingly choke your own dog."Ever-resourceful, the internet hive mind was apparently able to pinpoint the animal shelter from which the dog was adopted, prompting the rescue service to also issue a statement noting that the woman had "voluntarily surrendered the dog" while the park episode is "being addressed."