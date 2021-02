© Getty Images / Mark Wilson

With anyone sharing 'conspiracy theories' facing ever-harsher penalties online, we are ignoring their cause: governments so intent on keeping their secrets, not to protect their people, but to protect themselves.The CIA's brazen collaboration with dangerous extremist factions seeking to topple Damascus, and its equally brazen refusal to provide the public with any information about the extent of its involvement in Syria from the earliest stages of the violence in that nation onwards, will necessarily provide fodder for conspiracy theories.Of course they will do this. Why wouldn't they?Yet they will be expected to.If their words are really disruptive to establishment narratives, there will be calls to deplatform, unemploy, and ban them from social media.And really such is the case with all the melodramatic garment-rending about the dangers of conspiracy theories today.If the most powerful government in the world were not hiding a massive amount of its behavior behind increasingly opaque walls of secrecy, people would not need to fill in the gaps with theories about what's happening, because there would be no gaps; they would simply see what's happening."But Caitlin!" one might object. "How could America engage in all its military operations around the world if it didn't keep information about its behaviors a secret?"Exactly, my smooth-brained friend. Exactly.Government secrecy is indeed necessary for winning wars. Government secrecy is also necessary for starting those wars in the first place.Protecting the lives of foreign military and intelligence personnel is the primary argument against government transparency in the United States, a premise which takes it for granted that there need to be foreign military and intelligence personnel at all.The argument that the internet needs strict censorship to eliminate dangerous conspiracy theories takes it as a given that simply eliminating government secrecy is impossible, which in turn takes it as a given that the US government cannot simply stop inflicting grave evils around the world.The powerful should not be permitted to keep secrets from the public. They should not be permitted to jail journalists who try to reveal those secrets to the public, and they should not be permitted to collaborate with monopolistic corporations to censor people who form theories about those secrets. The amount of secrecy you are entitled to should be directly inverse to the amount of power that you have.