France's National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, oft-criticized for her party's positions on migration and Islam, was put in the unusual position of all but defending the minority faith amid a debate with Macron's interior minister.Gerald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior for the ruling Republique En Marche party, slammed Le Pen as having gone "a little soft" on the issue of Islam in France as the pair debated on Thursday on the France 2 channel.The French government has struggled to deal with a surge in Islamic extremism over the last few months manifesting in a spate of horrific attacks, including the beheading of high school teacher Samuel Paty, who allegedly showed a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed to his class. The fallout from the violence has seen as many as half of French secondary school teachers consciously censor their lessons so as to avoid upsetting Muslim students (and presumably meeting a similar fate as Paty).While Macron has attempted to appear bold and decisive in response, shutting down certain mosques deemed extremist and condemning Islamic extremism, his critics have argued he is merely pushing the problem out of sight, where it will become even more dangerous.