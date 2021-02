Canadian transgender activist Jessica Yaniv is in the news again. This time, she's accused of sexually harassing firefighters and abusing emergency services, according to a letter written by the counsel representing the Township of Langley.Yaniv gained international recognition when she filed over a dozen complaints in 2018 and 2019 accusing salon beauticians of gender identity discrimination after staff refused to wax her scrotum. The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal ruled that Yaniv's initial complaints were "disingenuous and self-serving."Since then, she has continued filing more complaints alleging human rights violations. In October 2020, Yaniv filed a complaint against a women's beauty pageant for not allowing her to participate.More recently, she has taken to social media to discuss her sex reassignment surgery in graphic detail. On Feb. 11, Yaniv posted up-close graphic photos of her genitals, which appeared to be swollen and discharging liquid. "[D]oes this look normal? There's some hyper-granulation tissue in my vagina but what's that big slit under / to the right of it?" she asked.Yaniv has not responded to The Post Millennial's request for comment.