jessica yaniv
Canadian transgender activist Jessica Yaniv is in the news again. This time, she's accused of sexually harassing firefighters and abusing emergency services, according to a letter written by the counsel representing the Township of Langley.

Yaniv, 34, who now goes by "Jessica Simpson," was given a notice by the British Columbia city that she would be billed for emergency services following over thirty frivolous 911 calls she made since Jan. 21. The Township also accuses her of engaging in "inappropriate and lewd conduct."

"Your conduct has created, among other things, an inappropriate and unsafe environment for Fire Department staff," the letter reads. "This letter serves as formal notice to you that you will be charged under the Township's bylaws, including the Township's Fire Prevention Bylaw, for all future calls for assistance to the Fire Department that do not relate to a medical emergency."

jessica yaniv fire department letter
Yaniv retaliated on Twitter, accusing the Township of transphobia. She says she was in the bathtub when she needed emergency help and denies engaging in lewd conduct.

"Guess you guys don't like trans vaginas," Yaniv tweeted on Feb. 5. "Just so you're all aware, I'll be suing the township for libel and other things."

Yaniv gained international recognition when she filed over a dozen complaints in 2018 and 2019 accusing salon beauticians of gender identity discrimination after staff refused to wax her scrotum. The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal ruled that Yaniv's initial complaints were "disingenuous and self-serving."

Since then, she has continued filing more complaints alleging human rights violations. In October 2020, Yaniv filed a complaint against a women's beauty pageant for not allowing her to participate.

trustednerd tweet
More recently, she has taken to social media to discuss her sex reassignment surgery in graphic detail. On Feb. 11, Yaniv posted up-close graphic photos of her genitals, which appeared to be swollen and discharging liquid. "[D]oes this look normal? There's some hyper-granulation tissue in my vagina but what's that big slit under / to the right of it?" she asked.

Yaniv has not responded to The Post Millennial's request for comment.