The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has announced it is representing another esthetic salon against Jessica Yaniv at the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal.The interaction occurred in August 2019, with the claim being filed at the BCHRT in October —Other salons were asked to provide services to other parts of Yaniv's body, but declined. All did so on grounds related to safety and/or religious restrictions on intimate-area touching between unrelated, unmarried males and females."Women have a constitutional right not to be compelled to touch biological males in an intimate or highly personal manner if they are not comfortable doing so," says Jay Cameron in the JCCF Press Release, the lawyer who represented five other aestheticians in Yaniv's 2019 claims. "Like male genital waxing, our client does not offer male leg waxing services to the public, and we intend to vigorously defend against this targeted harassment on behalf of our client."