Jessica Yaniv says she was rejected by more than a dozen B.C. beauty salonsA transgender woman testified before the B.C. Human Rights tribunal Friday complaining that she was refused Brazilian waxes at more than a dozen beauty salons because she is transgender.Jessica Yaniv says she's been repeatedly refused waxing services since 2018. For the past several months, the tribunal has been conducting hearings into the complaints against each of the waxing salons and independent estheticians.Yaniv, who identifies as female but has male genitalia, contacted the businesses through Facebook messages requesting to book an appointment for waxing services including a Brazilian wax which removes most or all pubic hair.She says many of the estheticians advertised themselves as offering arm, leg, and pubic hair waxing for either male or female customers.However, when Yaniv informed them she was transgender she says she was suddenly refused appointments outright, or that the estheticians made excuses for no longer being able to perform the service.Earlier this month, the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms represented three British Columbian estheticians before the human rights tribunal.The public hearing attracted attention Friday with about 30 individuals attending the proceedings and gathering outside. Some were there to support Yaniv while others demonstrated in support of the estheticians, many of whom are women of colour."It's not about the service at all," said Yaniv after the hearing concluded on Friday. "When you start discriminating against certain service elements and certain protected classes that's when we really have an issue."The tribunal says it will have a decision on the case within three months.