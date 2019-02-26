This is a response to "Who Controls the Platform?"-a multi-part Quillette series authored by social-media insiders. Submissions related to this series may be directed to pitch@quillette.com.

So Twitter is violating its own stated rules, and it is doing so as a means to target specific individuals for ideological reasons.

In this way, a small minority of the population has been able to seize veto power over much of the media.

Meghan Murphy is a writer based in Vancouver BC. Her website is Feminist Current.