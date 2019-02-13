© Global Look Press / Creative Touch Imaging Ltd



Twitter, Murphy said, "is banning people from participating in public discourse based on their own politics and opinions. It is because of this anti-democratic, hypocritical, and fascistic behavior that we're suing."

Canadian feminist writer Meghan Murphy is taking Twitter to court over its policy on transgender-related speech after she was booted from the platform for questioning the prevailing gender dogma.Murphy's suit claims Twitter has been fraudulently misrepresenting itself as a "free speech platform" and failed to notify users of changes to its Hateful Conduct Policy, which the company cited as the reason for banning her in November.Pointing out that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has testified under oath that "our policies and algorithms don't take into consideration any affiliation, philosophy, or viewpoint," she slammed the "inconsistent unethical, hypocritical treatment of [Twitter] users."Twitter also violated its own promise to warn users about policy changes, applying its Hateful Conduct Policy retroactively in her case, Murphy claims. She notes that the policy - which bans "dead-naming" transgender people (referring to them by their birth names) - was rolled out so quietly, users didn't even find out until it had already been used as a rationale for deplatforming Murphy.Murphy was kicked off Twitter after saying that trans-women were not biological women and for referring to them using male pronouns and names. Asked about the ban by Sam Harris on a recent podcast, Dorsey claimed the ban was not about one particular tweet, but the entirety of Murphy's behavior.A Twitter spokesperson called Murphy's suit "meritless," adding that the company would "vigorously defend itself" against her claims.