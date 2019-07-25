Yaniv, a transgender person, has recently come under fire for a series of controversial human rights tribunal suits [they] have filed against 16 B.C estheticians, alleging discrimination for refusing to provide services to Yaniv's male genitals.
In the aftermath of Rumpel's bravery, two new victims have come forward, and, as unbelievable as it might be, their intersecting stories are even more shocking.
Twenty-year-old Ashley Smith of Ontario, whose name is being altered due to trauma and for the protection of her work and family, says she was victimized when, like Rumpel, she was a teen.
Ashley was just 14.
A superfan of the teen-pop group Cimorelli, Smith met Yaniv in 2013 on the band's Facebook. "I had commented something and [Yaniv] replied back." Smith says, "I thought it was the other girl who worked for them, Arielle, but Yaniv clarified that it was [them] instead and added me on Facebook, Twitter, and Skype."
Smith explains that Yaniv had access to songs and videos that hadn't been released yet and claimed to the girl that they would be talking to Cimorelli about her to keep her "hanging on."
What seemed to start out innocuous, took a very, very dark turn.
It could be said that Yaniv used 14-year-old Ashley Smith like a pawn, at one point instructing her to cyberbully 20-year-old Louise Nussac of Paris, France, another Cimorelli fan who had earned Yaniv's ire for correcting his French on a Facebook post. The Post Millennial reached out to Nussac, who shared her story, and has been forthcoming about her ordeal on a blog titled Breaking Silence. There, she states she has been "haunted by this ghost" for "nearly 7 years."
Nussac, now 27, says she reached out to one of her friends on Facebook to vent about how rude Yaniv had been to her after she had corrected his French-language post.
Yaniv then weaponized a 12-year-old Cimorelli fan, allegedly telling her to find a way to access the messages and see what had been said. The girl, whose identity is known to The Post Millennial, then used trust to access Nussac's friend's account, managing to convince her to give her the password to her account. According to Nussac, "[Yaniv] told her to screenshot anything she could see that was about [them]. [Yaniv] then made the screenshots public."
The screenshots were made public on a message board of 4-500 Cimorelli fans, who Yaniv encouraged to send disparaging messages to Nussac. "Fans were being sheepish and young. They just called me a hater or a bitch and moved on. They were under the impression that [Yaniv] was really close to the Cimorelli girls so they felt like it was their duty to defend them."
But even fans took issue with the abuse that came from Yaniv.
On the cyberbullying experience, Ashley Smith says "I was afraid to fight back and scared to say no because I wanted [Cimorelli] to like me and I didn't know what was happening was wrong."
In one of the messages Smith has provided, Yaniv is seen saying "I want to be really good friends with you, like really close" and asking the 14-year-old to tell them when she's got her period. In another, Yaniv asks for advice on how to get feminine hygiene products from girls, what kinds of girls to ask, and whether or not to hang around outside of girls' washrooms.
Yaniv also says "I wish you were two years older," implying they would like to engage in sexual relations with Smith, and later asks her "would you date a guy who wore pads?"
On her ordeal, Nussac says "The relentless bullying I have been a victim of and the disgusting and creepy grooming I have been witness to have left me with a strong need for justice. I hope what goes around comes around."
Ashley Smith shared Nussac's sentiments. The two women have since become close, a fact they say Yaniv is none too happy about. To other Yaniv victims, of which Smith asserts she knows of many, Smith says "I know it is scary to put your name out there, to come forth and share and experience that now seems embarrassing but you are not alone. We believe you."
The Post Millennial reached out to Cimorelli for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.
The Post Millennial also reached out to Jessica Yaniv for comment.
Yaniv verified managing the Cimorelli Facebook from 2012 to 2017, alleging the role primarily consisted of banning fake Cimorelli accounts. Yaniv asserted that both the girls profiled in this story were "batshit crazy," also stating that Louise Nussac was "banned off the [Cimorelli] page, so was Ashley, they were immature back then and they have not grown up since then."
Yaniv denied ever having direct messaged any girls from the Cimorelli fanpage, and ended the call when I began to read a specific message Nussac had provided from Facebook.
Ashley Smith has told The Post Millennial she will be filing a formal police report this week on her experiences with Yaniv.
