© Jessica Yaniv - supplied



Do we think the formulators of the UN Declaration of Human Rights were careless when they left out the human right to crotch grooming?

When Shepherd responded with totally justified harshness, she was banned from Twitter!

What has happened to the noble concept of human rights?The concept was most firmly implanted into modern consciousness after theof the Nazi regime were fully documented and published to the world. That was the horrid prompt for The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. The significance for human safety and dignity were then underlined by the revelations of theof the Soviet gulags under communism.It is perhaps the saddest story in the world that, since the proclamation, so many states have practised and are practising (Cambodia yesterday, North Korea and China today) terrible incursions on the pure dignity and liberty that belongs to every single human being.It is also sad that the idea of human rights has become so degraded and trivialized.In British Columbia, there is at the present moment, launched by a single person who asserts the status of "trans woman" against (mainly immigrant) female cosmeticians who — from religious sensibilities, reasons of safety, or simple personal preference —Do we really want to call this a human rights case?I seriously wonder — seriously — if this story somehow made it to the ears of an incarcerated and tortured North Korean, how he would respond to the invocation of human rights law to cover such a matter? How could he, being beaten, doing forced labour on starvation rations, locked in for life, possibly with every family relation imprisoned too, intellectually or morally digest that in some way the case(s) in B.C. were being adjudicated under the same rubric of human rights as his situation?Let me proceed to another point. The litigant in this case, while posting under his masculine name, Jonathan Yaniv, put up this: "We have a lot of immigrants here who gawk, judge and aren't the cleanest of people, they're also verbally and physically abusive, that's one reason I joined a girl's gym, cause I DON'T want issues with these people ... They lie about shit, they'll do anything to support their own kind and make things miserable for everyone else."Said complainant is also the person who most vilely— they are desperately ugly references to Shepherd's own genitals and reproductive organs.Twitter is the slop pail of political correctness, the idea it has a moral authority to rule on anything is benighted.Back to the main storyline: some of these women, obviously under strain to provide for themselves and their families, have had to close their businesses over all this.The multiple and savage ironies in this case do not seem to enter the minds of those arbitrating what I regard as a degrading and narcissistic triviality.The largest of these ironies has to be the publicly expressed disdain and contempt for immigrant women by the person filing complaints because that person insists — it is necessary to be blunt — they handle male genitals.Originally, and this is the final point, the bizarre proceedings were under a publicity ban. Thankfully, the ban was challenged and is now lifted, and reports from inside the proceedings are available on internet feeds.My question to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal is simple: Have you no idea of balance, discretion or plain sense? Serial complaints against struggling women, forbidden by religion or good taste, or — how's this —are admitted for deliberation and judgment under the banner of "human rights?"If a day comes we in the West are judged by less fortunate people, I think there will be more anger at. So much of what we engage with is playing with the idea of rights when others are groaning under real pain in real prisons — in other words what happens when real human rights are violated. We mock them with our games.This farce in B.C. should be terminated.