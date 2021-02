© (AFP via Getty Images)



An ultra-Orthodox rabbi has told his followers to avoid getting a Covid vaccine because it can "make them gay".Israeli media reported thatWhile his claim of a link between the vaccine and homosexuality is factually incorrect, it also contradicts statements from leading orthodox rabbis who have called on their followers to come forward for a coronavirus jab.According to news outlet Israel Yahom, MrIsrael is aiming to have administered vaccines to 5 million of its 9 million citizens and reopen the economy by mid-March, as it presses ahead with one of the fastest rollouts anywhere in the world.More than 2 million Israelis have already received one dose of the jab while around 225,000 have had a second shot.A senior health official said on Friday the country was in the "final stages" of the pandemic and those aged 45 and over would be offered the vaccine from Sunday, in a sign of the rapid pace of the Israeli programme, which has already reached more than one in five of its population.Ronni Gamzu, who was advising the government on Covid before returning to his job as director of a hospital in Tel Aviv, told Channel 12 news.