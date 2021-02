© ABC News



A contingent of former Republican officials are in talks to form a political party that would break away from supporters of former President Trump, Reuters reported on Wednesday.Evan McMullin, former chief policy director for the House Republican Conference, told Reuters that he co-hosted the call with former officials who fear a large faction of the party is unwilling to stand up to Trump.McMullin told Reuters. "The party needs to recommit to truth, reason and founding ideals or there clearly needs to be something new."The discussion included talk of both running candidates and supporting center-right candidates that are Republican, Democrat or independent.Reuters reported that officials were dismayed that a significant contingent of Republicanshours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.after his second impeachment trial, which is currently underway.Jason Miller, who now serves as a Trump spokesman told Reuters in a response to the call: