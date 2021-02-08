SOTT Earth Changes Summary - January 2021: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 18:27 UTC
The most impactful winter snowstorm in the US so far caused a rapid decrease in temperature and dumped snow from the Midwest to the Northeast, affecting hundreds of millions. More than half the US was covered in snow and some cities received up to 19 inches. The US is seeing winter storm after winter storm with no relief.
Iowa got hit by a new record snowfall this month with 19 inches dumped in Des Moines, the snowiest January for the last 130 years. Extreme snowfall also buried Texas and the Mississippi Valley, leaving 150,000 people in the dark.
15 inches of rain, floods, up to 100 inches of snow, mudslides, a massive landslide, and wildfires hit California. Again, extreme weather is disrupting the lives of millions of Californians contributing to a 'mass exodus' from the state.
Europe and Asia also experienced one of their most intense winters in recent years, with temperatures in some areas dropping as low as minus 46.2 degrees Celsius.
Storm Filomena hit Spain this month, producing the coldest night for at least 20 years when the temperature plunged to -25C in Molina de Aragón, and Teruel, and a record snowfall since 1971 killed a million trees in Madrid. All this was accompanied by a supercell storm with winds of 150 km/h in Lleida, flash floods in the south, and a M4.4 earthquake in Granada. Two meteor fireballs were also recorded over Galicia and Granada.
Siberia again broke the global cold temperature record this month, with -58°C at one locality, meanwhile, Mongolia faced one of the most extreme winters on record with temperatures as low as -50 C.
South Korea got hit by the season's harshest weather as a cold wave with heavy snow and strong winds brought traffic to a stop and grounded planes. The temperature in Seoul dropped to -16.1 C, with a wind chill of -25.3 C.
Many meteor fireballs were witnessed or recorded during the day this month, while a small meteorite fell on a house in Indonesia. A sign of increased cometary activity?
Heavy rains and floods continued to hit east and southeast Asia, with millions affected. The worst flood in half a century hit Malaysia prompting the evacuation of 50,000 people, while Chennai, India recorded the highest rainfall for a January day since 1915.
All this and more in our SOTT Earth Changes Summary for January 2021:
