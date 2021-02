Villa Leonardo Gambin facing questions over Moderna vaccine doses, which are only usable for six hours after vial is opened.Villa Leonardo Gambin, an independent not-for-profit, long-term-care home in Woodbridge, received a shipment of Moderna vaccines in the second week of January, with shots earmarked for residents, staff and essential caregivers, meaning family members who helped with a resident's care.It was a welcome sight at the home, operated by Sienna Senior Living, which has weathered multiple waves of COVID-19 and suffered at least 21 deaths. Late last year the medical officer of health for York Region also issued an order directing the facility to "adhere to the directions of public health," after inspections found they'd failed to do so.It finally agreed to a management contract last month with a local hospital after yet another outbreak.Each vial of Moderna vaccine contains 10 doses and is only usuable for six hours after opening.In situations where that window was closing fast, Iacobelli said, doses were also offered to family members of staff and board members.The statement does not indicate that "friends" were give the doses.In an emailed statement, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said it has alerted York Region police about the alleged removal of vaccine doses.If true, people outside priority groups getting doses "is completely unacceptable," the statement reads."The ministry continues to work with its health system partners to ensure the guidance and information provided is clearly understood by all partners regarding the prioritization of populations for COVID-19 vaccines."Vaccines were distributed at the home over multiple days during the week of Jan. 10. The nurse told the Star that most eligible residents got doses on the first day they were available, after which the clinic turned its attention to staff and caregivers.Each dose has to be logged with the recipient's name and which priority group they belong to."I asked them, 'in which category do they belong? Because they're not essential caregivers.' "She says the instructions upset her, but she didn't feel like she could say no: "I just maintained my professionalism, I don't want to be disrespectful. I just continued."In addition to questions about queue jumping, the larger issue here is the lack of planning for extra vaccine doses, according to Charlene Nero, the secretary-treasurer of Liuna Local 3000.The University Health Network in Toronto, for example, has a wait list of health-care workers who are next in line for doses if someone misses an appointment, but Nero says there was no such plan put in place at the home."How can there be no plan on how to deal with wastage?"