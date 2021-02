President Joe Biden's climate change envoy, John Kerry, flew on a private jet to Iceland to receive the Arctic Circle award for combatting climate change, Fox News reports Kerry received the iceberg-shaped award in 2019 for being "a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters."He further stipulated that flying by private jetnoting that he was heavily involved in negotiating the Paris Climate Accord for the United States. The Trump administration had already notified the United Nations that they would be leaving the agreement by that point."I've been involved with this fight for years. I negotiated with [Chinese] President Xi to bring President Xi to the table so we could get Paris. And, I believe, the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can't sail across the ocean.Kerry, however, has spent a total of 20 hours flying in his private jet in 2020, emitting an estimated 116 metric tonnes of carbon, about 25 times as much carbon as the average American driver does per year.The revelationKerry defended Biden's energy policies during a press conference at the White House last week, during which he dubiously claimed that jobs in the fossil fuel and automotive industry could be replaced by jobs producing electric vehicles and installing renewable energy systems.Fact checks from the Washington Post and Associated Press revealed, however, that not only do such jobs typically pay less than current jobs in the fossil fuel industry, but that there would not be nearly enough to accommodate an industry exodus.