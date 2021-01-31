Take John Kerry, appointed by King Biden as the High Priest of Climate, as an example. Like the best prosperity preachers, he goes on stage and asks for your money, your unwavering faith, and your sacrifice...
And then takes his private jet back to his $12 million oceanside mansion:
Yep, John Kerry owns a Gulfstream jet that allows him to comfortably guzzle a year's worth of your minivan's consumption in a single cross-country trip.
He also owns an 18-acre beachside property in Martha's Vineyard.
"The seven-bedroom house dates to 1924 and sits on one of 39 original sites that were created over time by the Seven Gates Farm Corporation on land originally collected by Nathaniel Shaler in the 19th century," said The Vineyard Gazette in 2017. "The Seven Gates Farm property is tucked into a rolling hillside with distant views of the Elizabeth islands, where Mr. Kerry, a member of the Forbes family on his mother's side, has long ties."The irony is immense. When you, dear reader, are struggling to find a new job, pay your energy bills, or putting $5/gallon gas in your 2005 Toyota Sienna, picture John Kerry kicking back with a glass of wine to this view after jetting home from Europe:
If tackling climate change was as personally convicting and urgent as men like Kerry proclaim, they wouldn't weaponize the federal government to address it while they themselves continuing using enough energy each week to power a small town for a decade.
Rules for thee, but not for me!
Comment: Kerry's jet emitted an estimated 166 metric tons of carbon last year. The perfect amount of hypocrisy for a proper climate czar.