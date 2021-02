© NTB / Heiko Junge via REUTERS; REUTERS / Lawrence Bryant



Michael Rectenwald is an author of 11 books, including the most recent, Thought Criminal. He was Professor of Liberal Arts at NYU from 2008 through 2019. Follow him on Twitter @TheAntiPCProf

While 2020 may be remembered as the year Orwell turned over in his grave - and also the year deemed the perfect "match" for Satan - 2021 might well be remembered for the year Alfred Nobel did back flips in his.The Nobel Peace Prize has often generated controversy over many of its dubious nominees and recipients. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger shared the prize with his counterpart , Le Duc Tho, "for jointly having negotiated a cease fire in Vietnam in 1973." Kissinger won despite his role in the bombings in Cambodia and in the killings in ' Operation Candor '. President Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, inspiring him to bomb seven countries as he managed to out-Bush G.W. Bush.You don't say?Yet, one of the biggest jaw-droppers may be a current contender, the corporate-funded Marxist front group, Black Lives Matter. The nomination must make BLM's sponsors proud. And how much do corporate socialists like Black Lives Matter?BLM was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian lawmaker. NBC News reported : "In his nomination letter, Petter Eide, a Socialist Left member of the Storting, Norway's parliament, wrote that he had nominated Black Lives Matter 'for their struggle against racism and racially motivated violence.'"By now, much has been said about BLM's violent roots. I discovered attempts by BLM (and its enablers) to disguise its history and ideology. But BLM's scrubbing of its shady past has been to no avail, since its goals and tactics were on full display in the BLM-inspired riots.The violence that resulted in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis was the first "multi-state catastrophe event" ever declared for civil disorder by claim-tracking company Property Claim Services, Triple-I has said.BLM demonstrations have included calling for the murder of police officers: "What do we want? Dead cops. When do we want it? Now!" On August 29, 2015, during a Black Lives Matter march outside the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul, a chant rang out: "Pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon."On September 16, 2020, Axios headlined : "$1 billion-plus riot damage is most expensive in insurance history." But noted in the report was the obligatory leftist cover for those who looted and set many cities ablaze. "The protests that took place in 140 U.S. cities this spring were mostly peaceful, but the arson, vandalism and looting that did occur will result in at least $1 billion to $2 billion of paid insurance claims."In late August 2020, CNN infamously pushed the "mostly peaceful" mantra while a reporter was standing in front of a burning building in Kenosha, Wisconsin. CNN's font actually read , "Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests After Police Shooting." In May 2020, MSNBC's correspondent stood in front of a building on fire in Minneapolis, during a BLM riot. Ali Velshi said, "I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is a, mostly a protest. It is not, it is not generally speaking, unruly. But fires have been started."And so, should Black Lives Matter win this coveted award, their honor should henceforth be known as the Nobel 'Mostly Peaceful' Prize.