Tucker Carlson warns Democrats' suppression of dissent, divisive rhetoric will lead to scary repercussions. Labelling multiple millions of Americans 'terrorists', establishment spokespeople are signalling intent to launch a 'war on domestic terror'.They won the presidency! They won the Senate! They ousted a 'dictator'! So why are they doing this?They know that they are illegitimate rulers, and they know that the American people know that they are illegitimate leaders. This knowledge eats at them, spurring them to institute increasingly draconian measures because - in a self-fulfilling prophecy - they fear losing control.