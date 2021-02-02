Carlson: 'American Establishment is Now at War Against Its Own Population'
Sat, 30 Jan 2021 14:29 UTC
They won the presidency! They won the Senate! They ousted a 'dictator'! So why are they doing this?
They know that they are illegitimate rulers, and they know that the American people know that they are illegitimate leaders. This knowledge eats at them, spurring them to institute increasingly draconian measures because - in a self-fulfilling prophecy - they fear losing control.
It was the ideal show. He brought it all back home, centered the whole thing.RC
The issue is this: Tucker Carlson is the single most powerful non-Jew in America, and he did very little to push back against the election fraud. Tuck could have gotten millions of people into the streets, and he chose not to do that. Instead, it was left to the likes of Nick Fuentes, Mike Lindell and myself to push people to get out there and protest.
Tucker was not hostile to the Stop the Steal movement. He did talk about the fraud. However, from where I was sitting, this was the most massive crime ever committed in human history, and it should have been back to back on Tucker, and he should have been calling people out into the streets. [Link]
I like the guy more now than ever. He was never going to be able to help Trump stop the steal. Especially him. His lawyers probably made it clear the first day: Fox will bury you and it’s not the right moment to jump ship.
For the time being I'm not going to bitch about it. (I'd bet I'm not the only viewer your lost, even though I only watched one out of five or so, and always at 1.75 speed.)
As re this video and your unavoidable audience consideration adjustments? Good one. Tucker.
RC