Carone stated that her "ultimate goal is to get our ballots hand-counted and clean out Lansing just like draining the swamp in D.C. because that's what we need," according to Detroit Deadline.
The seat sought by Carone is located in Michigan's 46th District, which overlaps with Oakland County.
Carone has faced the threat of high-dollar lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems for the testimony she provided during December's state senate hearings on election fraud.
As National File reported earlier, Carone did not shrink back from the cease and desist letters and blasted Dominion for its legal threats.
During Carone's testimony, she said "my life has been destroyed" for coming forward, adding that "Democrats like to ruin your life":
Carone began interrupting loudly after Michigan Rep. Matt Marshal asked, "Why is it that more people, and I know we have a couple here today, but why is it that we're not having more people come forward?"Attempts to satirize and mock Carone by left-wing corporate media mostly fell flat, as she achieved something of a folk hero status among supporters of President Donald Trump.
"I'll tell you why," said Carone. "My life has been destroyed. My life has been completely destroyed because of this. I've lost family, I've lost friends, I've been threatened, my kids have been threatened. I've had to move, I've had to change my phone number, I've had to get rid of social media."
"Nobody wants to come forward. They're getting threatened, their lives are getting ruined. I can't even get an actual job anymore, I can't." She added, "Because Democrats like to ruin your life. That's why. Just like they do to Trump."
Comment: Politics need more no-nonsense voices such as Ms. Carone. Her testimony regarding the Dominion vote fraud in Detroit is worth watching in full: