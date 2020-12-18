"He only proposed a recount in order to get the heat off of him."

"They (Dominion) want to get the attention off of the truth."

"90% of the people working there (in Detroit) were in on the fraud going on."

Melissa Carone: "It would be too noticeable if the owner was present, so they want to cover that up, but I met him that night, I spoke with him that night, he was there even though they say he wasn't."

"They're scared of me. And they should be."

"They're scared of me and they should be."Mellissa Carone is the courageous Dominion whistleblower who came forward to allege major systemic voting fraud at the TCF Center in Detroit on election night 2020. This week, the CEO of Dominion Voting Services, John Poulos, testified before the Michigan Senate.Poulos was papering over the dozens of witness statements that allege there was an active conspiracy to fraud the vote from President Donald Trump on election night. Poulos, by most mainstream media accounts, delivered an impressive job generally answering the questions from Michigan's state Senators.Carone says Poulos lied about:at the TCF Center catching ballots as they were counted, as Poulos has claimed.- Carone says internal documents from Dominion reference its software pedigree as descending from Smartmatic, which was designed to help fraud the Venezuelan elections in 2004, even though Poulos has tried to say this is nothing but a 'disinformation' campaign.Dominion is a far-left company, whose employees and owners were making 'countless' anti-Trump and anti-Republican statements on election night, as the votes were being tabulated. Even though Poulos claims they are non-partisan, Carone says they were left-wing extremists.but that ignores what Carone and others, including Shane Trejo, Jose Aliaga, and others saw: a 4am Biden Ballot Dump of illegal ballots, eight hours after the deadline. Due to Michigan election law, a ballot box that is missing ballots cannot be recounted, and 71% of Detroit's absentee ballot boxes are missing ballots.Poulos told the Michigan Senate that they have no hand in running elections, only in counting votes, but Carone says that one of her Dominion colleagues, Samuel, was sent around midnight on election night to the "Chicago Warehouse" to help handle and process ballots before they arrived at the TCF Center.Importantly, the other off-site location that Samuel was sent to would not have had Dominion machines operating.Poulos dismissed the explosive report coming out of Antrim County Michigan, and Carone references it, as disproving the claim that Dominion machines do not alter results. That report, released over the protests of Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, is the only full-scale forensic audit of Dominion Voting machines, and they show electronic logs deleted in late November against state law, a total lack of security around the voting machines, and a staggering 68% error rate for ballot processing, allowing election officials to change a ballot manually with their software.Carone says that the day after the election, Dominion was attempting to do a security update that would likely wipe out the logs and evidence of voter fraud from its machines. She's worried that any forensic audit may be too late, since state legislators and investigators wasted so much time gathering evidence, only sending out subpoenas yesterday, that Dominion has had the time to cover their tracks.Poulos told the Senate that Dominion machines were not equipped with USB drives except for a specialty machine for disabled access, though Carone says that is completely not true. Carone has internal Dominion documents which shows the ability to network the machines via USB or Ethernet ports.Poulos also said that the tabulating machines were not networked or connected to the internet. Carone says that she personally witnessed a network connection between the machines, even though she wasn't allowed to manipulate the machines. What Poulos left out, according to Carone, is that Dominion tabulating machines are designed with an internal modem and the ability to be networked. Carone has internal documents from Dominion that appears to validate her claim: showing that the machines are indeed capable of being networked. Importantly this matches what several other witnesses observed, including former State Senator Patrick Colbeck, who Carone saw inspecting the networks between machines at the TCF Center."This isn't about me as a person, this is about the election fraud I saw happen in front of me at the TCF Center. We should be held to the same standards when we're under oath. The things he's saying are 100% in conflict with things that I've said. What I'm saying is the truth. My story won't change."Carone says she has more internal Dominion documents, recordings, and text messages to share, to further prove the validity of her statements, and to prove that Dominion helped steal the vote from President Trump.