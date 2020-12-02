© unknown
New election fraud whistleblowers came forward on Tuesday, including one who witnessed the shipping of an estimated 144,000-288,000 completed ballots across three state lines on October 21.
The new information was made public at a press conference by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization.
At the press conference, it was announced that they have contacted law enforcement about their findings.
Evidence provided by the whistleblowers is being used in litigation by the Amistad Project to ensure election integrity and to uphold election laws in key battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
The Amistad Project said that they have sworn declarations that state over 300,000 ballots are at issue in Arizona, 548,000 in Michigan, 204,000 in Georgia, and over 121,000 in Pennsylvania.
They claim that their evidence reveals multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states.
The whistleblower statements include potentially hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots being transported across three state lines, and a trailer filled with ballots disappearing in Pennsylvania.
One of the whistleblowers, a USPS subcontractor, Jesse Morgan,
drives a route from Lancaster, PA to Bethpage, NY to Harrisburg, PA, and back to Lancaster.
"On October 21, he arrived at Bethpage where he saw 24 gaylords (large cardboard containers used by USPS) and was told they contained mail-in ballots. He saw 24 gaylords containing bulk mail bins filled with identically-sized ballot envelopes stacked crosswise, which likely contained 144,000-288,000 ballots or more. He could see it contained handwritten return addresses and one was even marked Certified Mail, prompting the expediter to remark that the person must have really wanted the ballot to get to its destination. Both of these observations revealed the ballots had already been completed and were being returned to be counted."
Amistad continued on to explain that
"Mr. Morgan got to Harrisburg at 9:15 a.m., ballots in tow, but was forced to sit in the USPS yard until 3:00 p.m. When he went inside to speak with someone because his hours were about to expire, a self- identified 'transportation supervisor' made himself known and instructed Jesse to drive the whole load to Lancaster without unloading the portion intended for Harrisburg. The 'transportation supervisor' would not provide him with a written slip, saying he would need to unload in Harrisburg in order to receive a slip. Morgan drove to Lancaster under orders from the Harrisburg postal supervisor, unhooked the trailer in the normal place, parked his tractor in the normal place, and went home."
The next day, his trailer, the only trailer he ever used on his Bethpage route, was gone.
"Mr. Morgan experienced several odd behaviors by a select group of USPS personnel which postal experts in sworn statements indicate grossly deviate from normal procedure and behavior. The experts and investigators conclude that this behavior likely reflects concern by those aware of the potential illegal behavior and their attempts to prevent discovery of that behavior."
The Amistad Project alleges that fraudulent ballots were mistakenly placed on Jesse Morgan's trailer, and that he has since been monitored by those who perpetrated the crime - and that these persons could not allow the trailer to be opened and unloaded in a public fashion.
A second whistleblower, Nathan Pease of Madison, Wisconsin,
was also a USPS subcontractor. He says that on November 4 and November 5, two separate postal workers informed him that the USPS was gathering tens of thousands of ballots and backdating the postmarks to November 3
so that they may be counted — despite the deadline already passing. Amistad Project, in a statement, said:
"Mr. Pease's sworn statement coincides in time with a dramatic ballot dump on the morning of November 5 which heavily favored Mr. Biden and which has caused significant controversy within the expert community regarding the statistical probability of the late insertion of tens of thousands of ballots in favor of a single candidate on the morning after the election."
Greg Stenstrom, who testified before the Pennsylvania legislature last week, also spoke at the Amistad news conference.
Stenstrom says that in Delaware County he
"witnessed unsupervised access by a vendor representing Dominion during which the vendor apparently violated election system certification protocols and inserted jump drives to download and update the aggregation machines counting the vote."
Stenstrom says that he witnessed election officials violating protocols by breaking the seal on the machine jump drives and co-mingling them. He believes that this reflects an intentional effort to prevent audits to accurately determine the count.
Amistad Project responded:
"This conduct as well violates certification protocols. This evidence joins evidence from Georgia indicating a dominion vendor actually removed the hard drive from an aggregator and took it home with him, thus breaking the chain of custody and undermining the integrity of the count."
The organization has additional evidence including postal workers in Pennsylvania who were instructed to place Trump mail - including campaign literature - in undeliverable bins while making sure that Biden mail was delivered in a timely fashion.
Mr. Pease attended the explosive public hearing by the Amistad Project in Arlington, Virginia.
UPDATE
Nathan Pease told Sean, "I couldn't go to my grave knowing what I knew."
Trump Attorney Phil Kline was on Lou Dobbs and he shared more of the same story (at the 1:00 mark in the video below). Klein also noted that another driver saw the same thing happen a day after the election in Delaware County Pennsylvania.
Truck driver Jesse Morgan was present at the press conference and spoke for 9 minutes about his unbelievable ordeal. Morgan was tasked with delivering completed ballots to Pennsylvania from New York state.
Jesse Morgan: "In total I saw 24 gaylords, or large cardboard containers of ballots, loaded into my trailer. These gaylords contained plastic trays, I call them totes or trays of ballots stacked on top of each other. All the envelopes were the same size. I saw the envelopes had return addresses... They were complete ballots."
Jesse's testimony today revealed that employees at the United States Post Office were in on the conspiracy to steal the votes.
Please pass this info along. I am a professional driver, and all companies have onboard computers in the trucks. They record miles, location, departure, and arrival times. This electronic log book will be a valuable resource to verify any movement of illegal ballots.
