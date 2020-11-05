"President Trump and his team are fighting for the good of the nation to uphold the rule of law, and Georgia's law is very clear: to legally count, mail ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day."

"The Trump campaign is filing a number of meritless lawsuits around the country. Don't be deceived. They know they have lost and this is all they have left."

U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign on Wednesday said it had filed a lawsuit in GeorgiaThe lawsuit, brought against the Chatham County Board of Elections, asked a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day, according to a court document released by the campaign.Deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said in a statement:Trump's campaign has mounted a multi-pronged legal attack in several battleground states in the wake of the tight Nov. 3 presidential election.It also said it hasseeking to halt vote counting, arguing that officials had failed to allow fair access to counting sites.Democratic Party lawyer Marc Elias said on Twitter: