President Donald Trump's campaign has tore into opponent Joe Biden's campaign for allegedly attempting to steal the election in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin,former New York Mayor and Trump legal adviser Rudy Giuliani revealed on Wednesday, tearing into state governments for supposedly engaging in fraud "unlike any [he had] ever seen."Giuliani declared victory on behalf of the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania as he denounced the alleged voter fraud in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, claiming both states had engaged in massive voter fraud using mail-in ballots.The campaign filed lawsuits in both states regarding voter fraud, Giuliani said, pointing toGiuliani marveled at how "not a single Republican has been able to look" at ballots in Philadelphia, noting "we have a reputation for dead people voting" and people had historically been "bussed in" across the New Jersey border from Camden" in order to cast ballots. He complained that"[Ballots] could be from Mars, as far as we're concerned."Calling the stonewalling "among one of the most anti-democratic things i've ever seen or encountered," Giuliani slammed the mail-in voting process in general, noting thatand that the media establishment has historically called it" Yet Republican poll-watchers were kept "20 or 30 feet away, never able to see the ballot itself," he said.It wasn't just Pennsylvania, Giuliani continued, suggestingarguing that areas where Democratic challenger Joe Biden had gotten "60 to 70 percent of the vote" were not legitimate. "This was a concerted effort on behalf of the crooks that run the Democratic Party," the former prosecutor said, accusing the Democrats of "dumping" tens of thousands of "fraudulent" ballots to bolster their candidate."We're going to continue the lawsuit here, we're going to bring a second one, and...quite possibly, we'll do a national lawsuit and really expose the corruption of the Democratic Party," Giuliani said, insisting he'd "never heard" of a situation in which over 80 percent of the votes had been counted and the vote hadn't been called for the apparent winner.