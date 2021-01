Well certainly we had our team on the ground, our national security team, even before 12:01, early in the morning on Inauguration Day because we wanted to be able to monitor events happening across the country and any unrest that was resulting from the last couple of weeks.



I haven't spoke with him specifically about those events but it is something out national security team, Liz Sherwood-Randall, is closely monitoring of course, but if we have an additional update I'm happy to provide it to you.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki failed to condemn Antifa demonstrators who marched through the streets in Portland and Seattle, committing many acts of vandalism and destruction this week."On domestic unrest: First of all, does the president have any comment on the ongoing violence in Oregon and Washington State?" A reporter asked.Vice President Kamala Harris notably said while on the campaign trail that "This is a movement, I'm telling you. They're not gonna stop. And everyone beware, because they're not gonna stop. They're not gonna stop before election day in November, and they're not gonna stop after election day. And that should be-everyone should take note of that, on both levels. They're not gonna let up," Harris said with pride, "and they should not. And we should not."Antifa appears to have taken Vice President Harris' words to heart, as they are not letting up thus far.