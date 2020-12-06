antifa maga washington protests
© AFP / Getty Images; Samuel Corum
Members of Antifa and Proud Boys clash in the middle of the street following the "Million MAGA March" on November 14, 2020 in Washington, DC
Two opposing events in Olympia, Washington, have resulted in violent brawls between supporters of President Donald Trump and Antifa. Police have confirmed the arrest of a suspect who allegedly fired shots during the unrest.

Pro-Trump demonstrators who gathered outside Washington State Capitol faced off with counter-protesters who attended an event labeled "Squash fascists". Violence followed, with videos on social media showing supporters of the president beating Antifa activists with American flags.

WARNING: VIDEOS MAY CONTAIN EXPLICIT LANGUAGE


Other footage appeared to depict masked protesters using tear gas against opponents.


There have also been reports of shots fired during the clashes. One video apparently shows a Trump supporter pointing a handgun at Antifa protesters. Another purportedly shows the man firing the weapon.


Police later confirmed they had arrested an individual who "appeared to fire at least one round from a handgun into the opposing crowd." They added that groups of protesters eventually dispersed as officers were "monitoring to ensure things are peaceful from here forward."