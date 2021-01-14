John Earle Sullivan BLM Antifa Capitol Hill attack
One of the men who was part of the siege of the Capitol building is John Earle Sullivan, an extreme BLM activist from Utah.
Footage shot by self-proclaimed 'professional rioter' John Sullivan, and presented by Rudy Giuliani, is damning evidence of the pre-planned nature of the attack on the Capitol Building. In the video, Sullivan is shown in earlier uploads showing off his 'Black Bloc' tactical gear for wearing to riots, along with his assault weapons. Sullivan, on his own social media accounts, called for fellow activists to marshal in DC on January 6th to 'kick out the fascists' - namely, Trump supporters attending the Stop The Steal rally outside the White House.

In clips of the actual event, he is heard encouraging fellow thugs to set fire to the building. Sullivan was also (magically) the person who was right on the spot to film the murder of Ashli Babbit.

