Giuliani Presents Evidence - From Their Own Words - That Antifa & BLM Rioters Were at 'Insurrection' on Capitol Hill
YouTube
Thu, 14 Jan 2021 14:19 UTC
In clips of the actual event, he is heard encouraging fellow thugs to set fire to the building. Sullivan was also (magically) the person who was right on the spot to film the murder of Ashli Babbit.
Reader Comments
Trump: You know what I'd say - close enough at least.
RC
Guilliani, the contemptible snake, wants you to focus on Antifa and ignore the obvious setup that this was. He wants you to think that he actually wanted a public airing of the 'election' fraud. He wants you to think he's a bleeding-heart advocate for freedom of speech and inalienable rights, when he's really a top operative for the very forces he claims to oppose. Anything coming out of Guilliani's mouth must always be understood to be nothing but lies, obfuscations, and perception management.
Of course everyone on the left believes it was Trump supporters because they believe everything the fake media says!
Comment: Here's another thing to consider: the trouble at the Capitol started before Trump's speech (which took place 45 minutes' walk away from the Capitol):