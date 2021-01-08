Ashli Babbit John Sullivan

Ashli Babbit (L) John Sullivan (R)
Last night CNN interviewed John Sullivan from Utah after the shooting death of Ashli Babbit by Capitol Hill police.

John Sullivan, a noted leftist leader from Utah, stormed the US Capitol with Trump supporters and others on Wednesday.

In August John Sullivan threatened to rip President Trump from the White House during violence in Washington DC. Sullivan was flown to DC for the protests.


From our earlier report:

Yesterday Sullivan stormed the US Capitol.

Amy Mek at RAIR reported:
Ashli Babbit
© Amy Mek/Twitter