Society's Child
Antifa still riot in Portland on night Biden's election is certified
The Post Millennial
Thu, 07 Jan 2021 20:40 UTC
A group first gathered in Chapman Square Park before they marched to Southwest 2nd Avenue in front of Central Precinct, where several activists defaced the Portland Police Bureau police station.
Far-left militants attempted to break into the new Multnomah County Courthouse on Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Madison Street, shattering one of the facility's windows. An individual tried to force their way into the exterior security fencing while several others with umbrellas blocked the view of the suspect.
"The state can no longer suppress us" was written in red spray paint next to an Antifa logo, the trademark "Iron Front" three arrows symbol pointing downward to the left.
Then insurgents proceeded to smash local businesses one-by-one in the neighboring area. The police ordered rioters to evacuate and travel west immediately, warning that failure to adhere can result in arrest, citation, or the use of impact weapons and crowd control agents including tear gas and pepper spray.
As officers prepared to engage with the crowd, the unlawful assembly disbanded by 11:30 p.m. No force was used, PPB reported.
At this point, law enforcement is aware of a bank, a large clothing retailer, and a coffee shop that were vandalized. Authorities are now attempting to locate the damaged businesses and arrange for board-ups. Victims are asked to file a police report online or call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333. If anyone has information about the suspects can contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
Antifa created a neighborhood notice explaining why they target local businesses or private property for destruction. The memo is being distributing online in their encrypted chat rooms.
"Dear Neighbor," the letter is addressed. "The owners of this business/property have been found to have engaged in action which directly threatens the surrounding community."
As a result, the "People of Portland," self-described as "anti-racist, anti-fascist, pro-working people," have taken "direct action in an effort to halt the endangerment of our community."
Associating with far-right groups, aiding and abetting law enforcement, supporting the forceable removal of the homeless from their encampment sites through eviction or citywide sweeps are listed as reasons.
In Seattle, businesses and residents signed their own petition in support of the encampment sweep at Cal Anderson Park, where the notorious Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone was established during the summer months. Multiple Antifa accounts blacklisted those companies and individuals, listing their names, titles, and addresses.
Despite the four fatalities suffered at the pro-Trump seize, Antifa still carried out their nightly terror, the mainstream media continued to ignore violence committed by the political left, and Democratic politicians refused to denounce far-left riots — yet did not hesitate to condemn yesterday's events in the nation's capital.
"The disparate responses to those currently breaking inside the Capitol building versus those who tried to burn down the federal courthouse in Portland for months tells you what you need to know," The Post Millennial's editor-at-large Andy Ngo said.
Bernice King, the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change claimed that tanks would have been deployed to Washington by now if the Black Lives Matter movement was responsible.
"The response tells the story of our nation's racist history and present. How can we stop it from being the future?" she alleged.
To which, Ngo volleyed: "BLM-Antifa tried to break into a federal building in Portland for months in 2020 using explosives, power tools, rope, etc. The tanks never came in and the national response was that it was wrong for federal officers to even protect the building."
Actor-turned-activist Chris Evans maintained: "Just think of the carnage had they not been white." Evans received an upwards of 1 million likes for his commentary.
"What are you talking about? Four people died yesterday," Ngo rebutted.
NPR's Weekend Edition co-host Lulu Garcia-Navarro stated that under "NPR guidance," her newsroom will call the pro-Trump protesters "extremists" and their actions "insurrection."
"Why was similar language not applied to the rioters who stormed, destroyed, looted and torched government buildings in 2020?" Ngo asked, questioning why the months-long attempts to burn down the federal courthouse in downtown Portland was not considered "insurrection."
"If only Trump had encouraged them, we would have seen fast action," remarked The Post Millennial's columnist Barbara Kay.
"Libs won and Antifa is still rioting in Portland," commented GOP pundit Caleb Hull.
"Ongoing civil unrest by the far-left that is ignored by the media and embraced by the intellectual left," tweeted conservative commentator Ryan James Girdusky. "Revolutionaries for me not for thee."
