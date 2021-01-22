antifa graffiti democrat HQ
Leftist agitators rioted in the streets of Portland Wednesday night, smashing windows at the Democratic Party headquarters.

Hundreds of people associated with the leftist organization antifa gathered around 2 p.m. Wednesday, two hours after President Biden's inauguration ceremony, and marched to the Democratic Party headquarters and began smashing windows, according to KOIN 6 News.

"To those gathered near the Democratic Party of Oregon Portland Headquarters: Members of this group have been observed damaging the building," the Portland Police Bureau tweeted. "Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior including: vandalism and graffittiing is subject to arrest or citation."


Several journalists posted video from the scene showing the destruction of the building.

"The Democratic Party Of Oregon building was vandalized moments go by an Antifa group in Portland Oregon," the Daily Caller's Jorge Ventura tweeted. "The group gathered at Revolution Hall and blocked roads off as they made their way towards the building."


Journalist Andy Ngo posted videos of antifa members attacking a police officer and flipping over a car.