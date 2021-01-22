Society's Child
Antifa agitators smash windows of Portland Democratic Party headquarters, attack police officer, and flip over car
Washington Examiner
Wed, 20 Jan 2021 21:11 UTC
Hundreds of people associated with the leftist organization antifa gathered around 2 p.m. Wednesday, two hours after President Biden's inauguration ceremony, and marched to the Democratic Party headquarters and began smashing windows, according to KOIN 6 News.
"To those gathered near the Democratic Party of Oregon Portland Headquarters: Members of this group have been observed damaging the building," the Portland Police Bureau tweeted. "Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior including: vandalism and graffittiing is subject to arrest or citation."
Several journalists posted video from the scene showing the destruction of the building.
"The Democratic Party Of Oregon building was vandalized moments go by an Antifa group in Portland Oregon," the Daily Caller's Jorge Ventura tweeted. "The group gathered at Revolution Hall and blocked roads off as they made their way towards the building."
Journalist Andy Ngo posted videos of antifa members attacking a police officer and flipping over a car.
Reader Comments
Problem is and has been, the cities make laws for everybody. These riots will set up an excuse for expanded police power and justify military reinforcement which will then be used on the public at large and in flyover states that have none of these idiotic democrat issues...if there are any of those left. IDK.
Oddly, instead of increasing police presence the trend has been to cut back and defund. I suppose it's for a reason. Maybe because they want all the old guard out and then replaced with the new guard, a loyal commie guard with re-educated ratz'n boots who know a proper goose step.
Comment: More carnage in Portland and Seattle; from RT: