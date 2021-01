Leftist agitators rioted in the streets of Portland Wednesday night, smashing windows at the Democratic Party headquarters.Hundreds of people associated with the leftist organization antifa gathered around 2 p.m. Wednesday, two hours after President Biden's inauguration ceremony, and marched to the Democratic Party headquarters and began smashing windows, according to KOIN 6 News "To those gathered near the Democratic Party of Oregon Portland Headquarters: Members of this group have been observed damaging the building," the Portland Police Bureau tweeted. "Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior including: vandalism and graffittiing is subject to arrest or citation."Several journalists posted video from the scene showing the destruction of the building.Journalist Andy Ngo posted videos of antifa members attacking a police officer and flipping over a car.