About the Author:

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

Determined to stamp out 'wrongthink' in all forms, the media establishment has declared a holy war against free speech. Once the bedrock of US society, it faces a redefinition into something more convenient - or oblivion.If everyone is permitted to speak freely, their reasoning goes, people's lives will be put at risk. Those whose opinions diverge from the mainstream should not be permitted to voice those opinions, lest their words hurt people - not just people's feelings. Yet at the same time as this self-styled Ministry of Truth calls for free speech to be swept into the dustbin of history, it insists its victims' freedom of speech is not under attack at all.In the past few weeks, establishment outlets from the New York Times to NBC to the Independent have issued- because it is no longer in harmony with modern society. This is a tacit admission that the media establishment's own opinions can't compete in the marketplace of ideas, and that, despite their best efforts, they can't censor their way out.The establishment's cries for a bigger, better memory hole don't stop at praising social media censorship, though there's plenty of that - Twitter and Facebook's decision to suspend US President Donald Trump's accounts has been universally praised by the paper(s) of record. Amazon's decision to kick the entire social media app Parler off its servers is right up there with storming the beaches of Normandy in the fight against fascism, according to these outlets.But at the same time asof the tens of thousands of social media users who've been given the boot in the past few months, they've called for the very idea of free speech to be retired, as it supposedly has no place in the 21st century.The media establishment blames "free speech" for the raid on the Capitol earlier this month, with The Hill skewering social media platforms for putting their dependence on "clicks and ratings" above some sort of higher calling - even though the media establishment's own dependency on clicks and ratings has forced numerous outlets to merge, downsize, or even close offices as Facebook and Google eat their lunch . Even more absurdly, NBC claimed the FBI would have warned about the raid, except they had concerns about the First Amendment - as if the FBI hasn't at some point designated almost every American as a domestic terror threat.The entire argument has the air of something cooked up at the last minute to justify a long-desired end, and sure enough,Trying to deplatform the most popular content creators while pretending to uphold the noble mantle of the Fourth Estate has never been an easy balance to strike, and it must come as a relief to many establishment figures to finally dispense with the pretense of embracing freedom of speech.While not everyone in the media establishment is on board with this new direction,lest they lose their job or be shunned by colleagues. But this sort of cowardly behavior is what has turned the establishment into such a monster. In less than a decade, American liberalism was co-opted by a tiny fraction of screeching malcontents who shouted sanity into hiding with their insistence that "words are violence" and strong opinions they disagreed with were the literal equivalent of curb-stomping oppressed minorities.Because the 'silent majority' (who, contrary to what has become the prevailing doctrine, were not all straight white males) were reluctant to go to war with the unhinged barbarians who'd shown up at their gates,of the academy.Their dogma now dominates the media establishment to the point that journalistic awards are given out not for groundbreaking reporting, but for demonstrations of ideological fealty - and indeed,No wonder much of their audience has fled tofor their news.However reality-averse their work may be, these zealots are keenly aware thatThere is no way to package such outrageous slanders that will convince those thus degraded to swallow them. So, the only option is to ban arguments from the "other side."It's no longer a question of "if you can't beat them, join them" - the establishment has issued its verdict, andThe only problem the narrative managers now face is convincing their targets they don't have the advantage of numbers. Thus, if you can't beat them, ban them. What's the point of having absolute power over the media otherwise?Failure to triumph in the marketplace of ideas - by the topsy-turvy logic of the Words Are Violence crowd - merely means the marketplace needs stricter regulations.In designating freedom of speech - once the foundation of American society - as a threat to democracy, the thought police running the media establishment have essentially completed the job of destroying everything that once made the country successful. The only question remaining is whether Americans are going to take this sort of insult sitting down.