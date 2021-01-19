© AP Photo/Martin Meissner

The German government is considering the extension of the country's lockdown into February following the detection of new variants of Covid-19 and persistently high numbers of infections.The country has reported multiple cases of the Covid-19 variant discovered in the UK, and on Monday three people in the southeastern state of Bavaria were found to have tested positive for another new strain of the virus.Seibert said Germany needs to bring down its virus incidence rate from its current level of around 146 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, to 50, but said "we are not fast enough on the way to this target value."Some measures in Germany have already been toughened in response to persistently high numbers of new Covid-19 infections, including in the state of Bavaria, where the local government has made the use of FFP2 face masks mandatory for using public transport and while out shopping.Germany has registered more than two million Covid-19 cases, according to the Robert Koch Institute, as well as more than 46,000 deaths.