"It's the worst thing we could have done. Just for political gain, I think it is criminal, I think it is immoral to shut down this economy for this ... basically political reason."

"You know, the problem is, it's a political year and they weaponized Coronavirus, unfortunately, to shut down this economy. The worst thing we can do is shut down our economy, kill our spirit. You know, we have — we need a reason to get up in the morning — God, family, work. And they are taking away our spirits. They're taking away our ability to work.



"They essentially, you know, declared martial law, I believe, in this country, shutting everything down. It's the worst thing we could have done just for political gain. I think it's criminal, I think it's immoral, to shut down this economy for this — basically political reasons. And, you know, we're one nation under God. We're not one nation under Twitter.



"We're not one nation, you know, under big media or under central government. We're trying to have media, Big Tech, control our lives, the government controls our lives. And, you know, we need to not move away from God. We need to move closer to God. They want to cancel God. They want to cancel our speech."

