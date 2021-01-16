© AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File



Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, The Associated Press has learned.Two people with knowledge of the planned prosecution told the AP on Tuesday that the attorney general's office has informed defense lawyers about indictments in Flint and told them to expect initial court appearances soon. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.Courtney Covington Watkins, a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, said only that investigators were "working diligently" and "will share more as soon as we're in a position to do so."Snyder's attorney, Brian Lennon, released a blistering statement Tuesday, saying a criminal prosecution would be "outrageous." He said state prosecutors have refused to "share information about these charges with us."LeeAnne Walters, a mother of four who is credited with exposing the lead contamination, said she wants details about the charges."The very fact that people are being held accountable is an amazing feat," Walters said. "But when people's lives have been lost and children have been severely hurt, it doesn't seem like enough."The outbreak was announced by Snyder and Lyon in January 2016, although Lyon conceded that he knew that cases were being reported many months earlier.In 2018, Lyon was ordered to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges after a special prosecutor accused him of failing to timely inform the public about the outbreak. His attorneys argued there wasn't enough solid information to share earlier.The decision didn't affect seven people who had already pleaded no contest to misdemeanors. They cooperated with investigators and their records were eventually scrubbed clean.Lyon's attorney said he was turned down when he asked prosecutors for a copy of new charges. The new case "would be a travesty of justice," Chip Chamberlain said.Testimony at court hearings had raised questions about when Snyder knew about the Legionnaires' outbreak. His urban affairs adviser, Harvey Hollins, told a judge that the governor was informed on Christmas Eve 2015. But Snyder had told reporters three weeks later, in January 2016, that he had just learned about it.Defense attorney Randy Levine said he was informed Monday that Baird, a Flint native, would face charges. Another lawyer, Jamie White, said former Flint public works chief Howard Croft is being charged."When the Flint water crisis hit, he wasn't assigned by Gov. Snyder to go to Flint, but rather he raised his hand and volunteered," Levine said of Baird.A resident, Edna Sabucco, 61, said she still uses water filters, although the lead service line at her home of 40-plus years has been replaced, along with more than 9,700 others in Flint."He swept things under the rug, in my opinion, and to me that makes him just as guilty as everybody else because he should have come out singing like a canary," Sabucco said of Snyder.Separately, the state, Flint, a hospital and an engineering firm have agreed to a $641 million settlement with residents over the water crisis, with $600 million coming from Michigan. A judge is considering whether to grant preliminary approval.