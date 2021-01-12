© Reuters/Ahmed Gaber



"convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments of the Cabinet to activate Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to declare President Donald J. Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers of acting president."

Organizers are reportedly planning armed protests slated to occur at 50 state capitols, as well as the U.S Capitol, in the days leading up to Inauguration Day,obtained by ABC News.the bulletin read, according to ABC's Aaron Katersky, who added thatAccording to the bulletin, the FBI has "received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January." The group, per the bulletin, has reportedly warned thatOn Monday, Republicans blocked Democrat attempts to introduce a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence toThe bulletin follows the chaos that descended upon the U.S. Capitol last week, which many lawmakers have blamed primarily on President Trump, calling for his removal via either the 25th Amendment or impeachment.Others, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), have alsoarguing that they effectively incited the day's events by supporting efforts to challenge the election results.