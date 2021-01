© Reuters / Robert Galbraith



"This was a political calculation, and a capitulation to hysterical babies. If you are cheering it, you are an authoritarian dupe with the foresight of a fruit fly,"

, his yet un-purged supporters, independent journalists and even critics worried the step went too far.Within minutes of Friday evening's announcement that Trump would be "permanently suspended", 'THANK YOU TWITTER' and #TrumpBanned became the top trending topics in the US.A number of people from across the political spectrum, however - from Trump supporters the platform still hasn't gotten around to purge, to Conservatism Inc. critics, left-leaning journalists and NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden - saw the ban as a cause for concern."The usual brain-addled hysterics of course love this," said Tracey said:Snowden's response was to post a link to the Wikipedia page for 'Damnatio memoriae,' an ancient. It had been applied to a number of Roman emperors overthrown in palace coups, such as Caligula, Nero and Commodus.Conservative activist Mark Dice reminded everyone that the censorship ramped up slowly over the years, with initial purges targeting "crazy Alex Jones" of Infowars.tweeted Raheem Kassam, who co-hosts the War Room podcast with former Trump aide - also purged - Steve Bannon.The president's son, Donald Trump Junior, opted for a bit of whataboutism, noting that." before adding, "Mao would be proud," referring to China's first Communist leader Mao Zedong.Journalist Glenn Greenwald, whose politics are on the Brazilian left, retweeted a screenshot of the account operated by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Justice, in reaction to a comment by Ryan Browne wonderingNikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and Trump's first ambassador to the UN, also took aim at Beijing, writing that silencing people "is what happens in China not our country."Haley had fully embraced the Democrats' accusations that Trump had "incited" Wednesday's storming of the US Capitol.The satirical outlet Babylon Bee posted an article claiming that Trump had snuck back onto Twitter disguised as 'Chongald Xrump,' a "PR rep for the Chinese Communist Party."Carl Zha, a Chinese podcast host, merely put up a photo of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey along withData analyst Karl Dierenbach accused with mainstream media reporters advocating for the move saying it was due to their association with "QAnon conspiracy theory" and Wednesday's events at the Capitol.