© Reuters / Omar Sanadiki



Russia's embassy in Damascus is back on Twitter, after it had its account temporarily suspended.The embassy celebrated the reinstatement of tweeting rights on Wednesday evening, with staff thanking supporters for raising awareness about the ban.Earlier, the embassy's account was abruptly suspended, with Twitter giving no explanation, save for a note that it "suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules."a Syrian civil-defense organization supposedly linked to jihadist rebels and terror organizations like Al-Qaeda.Meanwhile, the US embassy in Damascus still enjoys its verified status and all the blue-checkmark privileges that come with it, despite not occupying a physical building since 2012.