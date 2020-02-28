Ban celebrated by Antifa supporter called 'Pronoun Enforcer'.Rapper Zuby was suspended by Twitter for tweeting "Ok dude" at a transgender woman who calls herself the 'Pronoun Enforcer' and the temporary ban was celebrated by the left-wing activist.Gorcenski, a biological male who now identifies as a woman, had apparently claimed that she slept with more women than Zuby."Does twitter expect us to do gender checks of the people we respond to? Are we not allowed to use blanket terms like "guys" or "dude"?" asked Robby Starbuck.Others tweeted the hashtag #FreeZuby to draw attention to the absurdity of the ban.Zuby has been a target for LGBT outrage mobs ever since he announced that he identified as a woman in order to break all the women's weightlifting records.