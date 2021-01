© Reuters / Dado Ruvic

some found that the platform went ahead and shared the data even where the user had opted out.

WhatsApp users must share their personal data with parent company Facebook going forward, the app's new privacy policy has declared - flying in the face of everything that attracted privacy-oriented users to the platform.And woe betide anyone who does business on WhatsApp - information about shipping addresses, purchases, and the amount of money spent also belongs to Facebook under the new policy , which is supposed to take effect on February 8. The changes were quietly posted on the app's website on Monday.Indeed, WhatsApp's privacy policy now acknowledges it monitors users' content to "fight spam, threats, abuse, or infringement activities" - encryption or no encryption. The platform also claims to use private data to "improve" the WhatsApp experience, with targeted advertising and linkups to other Facebook products like Instagram and Portal.When Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014, the tech giant promised to respect CEO Jan Koum's vision for a secure end-to-end encrypted messenger. The new Facebook-owned WhatsApp would not under any circumstances slurp up names, location information, addresses, or internet searches from the encrypted conversations being conducted on its platform.However, WhatsApp has been slowly fracturing that promise for years. In 2018, Facebook announced WhatsApp would be integrating its data-sharing with other subsidiaries - but left users the possibility of opting out of the snoopware updates.