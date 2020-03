© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/ Illustration

The launch of the UK government's new WhatsApp 'chatbot' service designed to "combat the spread of coronavirus misinformation" got off to an embarrassing start, with claims that it "didn't seem to work." Billed as a simple, free way to receive official government advice on the Covid-19 outbreak through the popular chat app - owned by Facebook - it was designed to help ensure that people stay at home and to relieve pressure on the National Health Service.However, the Guardian's media editor Jim Waterson reported on social media that the service had encountered operational issues on Wednesday - launch day.Waterson's tweet prompted some to joke that the chatbot service was behaving "[a bit] like the government itself."Earlier, it was revealed that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus, suffering mild symptoms. The Prince of Wales is self-isolating at his home in Scotland with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall - who does not have the virus.After passing emergency laws, the House of Commons will now vote on whether to shut down Parliament earlier than the planned Easter break on March 31. The motion is expected to pass unopposed.Britain currently has over 8,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 437 deaths.