Labour leader Sir Keir said it was vital people returned to the "spirit of March" and complied with the new coronavirus restrictions.
Comment: The 'spirit of March'? Starmer is calling for people to pretend as though it's March 2020, when government propaganda had convinced the vast majority of people that there was a deadly pandemic. And he's having to do this because, right now, it's quite clear to a significant number of people that there isn't one: NHS had 15% LESS patients this December compared to 2019 - Any crisis is due to budget cuts, staff shortages and excessive measures
And he called to prosecute anybody attending anti-vaccination campaigns or demonstrations suggesting Covid-19 is a hoax.
Comment: Tyrannical laws like these are going to be needed by the establishment if they want to stop the truth getting out about the harm the experimental vaccines are having.
England is in its third national lockdown after Boris Johnson shut schools to most pupils and imposed the toughest restrictions since March in an attempt to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed by surging coronavirus infections.
Piers Morgan discussed the anti-vax issue with Sir Keir on Tuesday, January 5, and asked on Good Morning Britain: "Can I ask you? Just on a personal level - you say your wife works in a big London hospital.
"What is she telling you in regards to the conditions? Because as you know, I am sure you are aware, social media is full now of conspiracy theory whack jobs leading to demonstrations outside hospitals in London chanting 'Covid is a hoax' and so on.
"It is a really dangerous situation, anti-vaxxers getting platforms and so on. What is the reality on inside the hospitals?"
Sir Keir said: "Well, we have to deal with the anti-vaxxers. The anti-vax campaigns will cost lives and if we need to pass emergency legislation to deal with them, I am quite prepared to do that.
"I can work with the government on that and we can have it passed within a couple of days."
Comment: Emergency legislation is a favorite of tyrants throughout history because it plays on gullible people's fears but, most importantly, it completely bypasses any democratic process: