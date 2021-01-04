© Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian



Mainland Scotland will be placed in a full lockdown from midnight on Monday for the duration of January in an effort to stop the coronavirus pandemic spiralling out of control, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.The first minister said in an emergency statement to Holyrood all Scotland's schools would remain closed for the whole of January, shifting to online learning, because of the risks posed by the new Covid variant B117., the Scottish government's cabinet agreed earlier on Monday.Whileseen in parts of England over the last week, the number of positive cases has risen to a new record high every day, hitting 2,464 on Sunday.Sturgeon told MSPs she was more alarmed about the threat posed by Covid-19 than she had been since March. She said there was "compelling" evidence the new variant was about 70% more infectious and could push up the R number of infections by 0.7.She said the approval of two vaccines was "hugely positive and offers us the way out of this pandemic", but the faster spreading variant was "a massive blow". She added: "Indeed, it is no exaggeration to say that I am more concerned about the situation we face now than I have been at any time since March last year."NHS boards were already under intense pressure: 96% of Covid-19 beds in Ayrshire and Arran were full, as were 60% of those in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Borders and Lanarkshire health boards.With the latest data delayed because of public sector holidays, she said a full update would not be available until Tuesday. However, in the week to 30 December, the seven-day incidence of cases per 100,000 people increased by 65%, from 136 to 225."That increased faster spread is undoubtedly driving the very serious situation we now face," Sturgeon said. "Today's case numbers - 1,905 new cases, with 15% of tests being positive - illustrate the severity and urgency of the situation."She added: "As government, our clear duty right now is to act to save lives and protect the NHS. We know that delay or prevarication in the face of this virus almost always makes things worse not better - even if it stems from an understandable desire to wait for more data or evidence."The tougher measures will come into effect across mainland Scotland, which is already under the toughest tier of Scotland's alert system, level 4., Sturgeon addedalthough all schools in the islands would also close for the time being; she said a spate of new outbreaks in Shetland was particularly concerning.Opposition parties said support for schools, parents and businesses had to improve.Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Tories' leader at Holyrood, said the Scottish children's commissioner, Bruce Adamson, had said c. Richard Leonard, the Scottish Labour leader, said the implementation of online learning across Scotland was erratic and needed to be improved., to improve the chances that schools could reopen later this month, but she admitted the Scottish government could not change the UK-wide rules.The decision to keep schools and nurseries closed would be reviewed in mid-January. She "desperately wanted" to get schools reopened; speeding up or expanding vaccinations depended on the availability of supplies.Based onto 12 weeks, it was expected all 2.5 million Scots on the priority list - those aged over 50 or with specific underlying conditions, would have their first dose by early May.Business leaders urged Sturgeon to offer greater financial support, including for parents who may want to be furloughed to support children kept at home.Liz Cameron, the chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said:from this pandemic. Whilst we fully appreciate the need for the Scottish government to act in response to the worrying rise in Covid cases, we cannot ignore the direct impact this will have on business and livelihoods.